LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock residents looking for a fun place to get a few swings in will soon be in luck.

Managers announced that Little Rock’s Topgolf location will be opening on Dec. 22. The Little Rock venue will be located at 5 Topgolf Way within the Village at Brodie Creek development, just off Interstate 430 at Colonel Glenn.

Topgolf Chief Operating and People Officer Gen Gray said Topgolf is ready to welcome visitors to the Little Rock location just in time for Christmas.

“Just in time for the holidays, we’re ready to welcome Players to our newest venue in Little Rock! If you’re looking for a place to enjoy time with friends and family this holiday season – or any time throughout the year – we think our laid-back atmosphere provides the perfect backdrop,” Gray said.

A release from Topgolf stated that the Little Rock venue will have 72 outdoor climate-controlled hitting bays spanning two levels.

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. said the venue was a big boon for the city of Little Rock and its residents.

“One of my very first orders of business as mayor was to invite Topgolf to our city and to continue following up with company leaders to demonstrate the demand and excitement for this entertainment venue in our community,” Scott said. “We are eager to add Topgolf to the vast and growing list of quality attractions in Arkansas’ capital city and excited to welcome residents and visitors to this venture that brings more than 300 new jobs and anchors a brand-new mixed-use development just off Interstate 430.”

This is the Natural State’s second Topgolf location, with the first venue being in Rogers.

More info on Topgolf Little Rock can be found at Topgolf.com.