LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Little Rock Zoo celebrates the opening night of GloWILD, their holiday-themed lantern festival Thursday night.

GloWILD is one of the nation’s largest interactive light festivals and features dozens of handcrafted silk-covered lanterns and is being done in partnership with Tianyu Arts & Culture, Inc.

There will be mystical creatures based on the stories and myths of Asian culture and lore including dragons, gigantic birds and other imagined beings.

After exploring the new larger-than-light bug lanterns, visitors can journey through the jungle with gigantic lanterns from jungles found all over the globe.

GloWILD runs from 5 until 9 p.m. and will continue until Jan. 7, 2024. Tickets are available online at LittleRockZoo.com.