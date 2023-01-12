LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Anyone who buys a lottery ticket dreams of hitting it big, and with the Mega Millions jackpot now at $1.35 billion, players’ wishes of riches could be spent on quite a lot in Arkansas.

If an Arkansas winner would choose to take the annuity payment to get the full jackpot, they would bring home $11.4 million after taxes in year one, growing to $46.9 million after taxes in year 30.

For those wanting a bigger one-time payout, the lump sum option would give them approximately $411 million after Uncle Sam and the state of Arkansas get their cuts.

With more than $400 million in the bank, there are not too many purchases out of your reach. These are some of the fun and fantastic things you can buy from Arkansas.

FOOD

There are lots of delicious delights to be found in the Natural State, and $400 million would let you easily super-size those meals. Butterball has multiple processing plants in Northwest Arkansas. You could buy nearly 23 million Arkansas-produced Butterball turkeys, enough for everyone in Arkansas 7 times over.

(AP Photo/Amy Sancetta, File)

Or maybe you are in the market for something sweeter? McKee Foods in Gentry produces many different kinds of Little Debbie snack cakes. You could buy 149,685,155 Oatmeal Crème Pies. Certainly, enough for everyone in Arkansas to have several.

Perhaps something that Arkansas is really known for is rice. Stuttgart-based Riceland is the biggest rice miller in the world. You could buy 110,973,477 five-pound bags of Riceland rice. Fortunately, there are a lot of different recipes that call for rice.

AROUND THE HOUSE

Maybe you’re in the market for some more practical items? Georgia-Pacific has several locations in Arkansas that produce toilet paper for major brands like Angel Soft and Quilted Northern. You could buy just under 30 million 12-packs of Quilted Northern mega toilet paper rolls. We would be surprised if you run out.

Since Arkansas gets to experience the best of every season, keeping cool or warm might be an important thing on your list now that you have enough money to burn, and you don’t even have to literally burn your money. Paloma Industries in Fort Smith and Lennox in Stuttgart produce heating and air units for anyone who wants them.

GOING FOR A RIDE

Rich people are usually prone to buying personal jets. With over 400 million in your pocket, so could you. Dassault Falcon Jet in Little Rock is one of the most premier jet manufacturers in the world. A Dassault Falcon 2000LXS would run you $35.1 million. You could afford one for each person in your family.

Interested in some transportation that is a bit more 1923 than 2023? American Railcar Industries operates two manufacturing plants in Paragould and Marmaduke. The average diesel locomotive would cost you 2.5 million. You could almost afford 200 of those each for you and a friend.

BUYING A PIECE OF THE STATE

One of the biggest testaments of wealth is a massive house. There are a lot of great locations to buy a big mansion in Arkansas. A notable one would be Castle Dromborg in Fayetteville. The $5 million actual castle is currently on the market, so it might be the first thing you should buy with your winnings.

CASTLE DROMBORG, Arkansas’ state treasure, and heritage property. This world-class, internationally acclaimed architectural design includes 4000+ tons of native rock, each piece hand-hewn and intricately fitted. – Listed for $4,780,000

Are you a Razorbacks fan? Then you might wish to own a party house right next to Donald W Reynolds Stadium in Fayetteville. The over $12 million house was built in 1996 and is actually within walking distance of the Razorback’s stadium. You could hit the side of the stadium with a football, no matter how bad of a pass you make.

Officials with the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery say the real winners are students around the Natural State. Since 2009, the ASL has brought in more than $1.2 billion in funding, benefiting more than 675,000 college students around the state.

The next drawing for the Mega Millions is on Friday, Jan. 13 at 11 p.m.