HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – A long-married couple with a flair for handicapping horse races won big over the weekend with a bet made in Arkansas for the Kentucky Derby.

According to a social media post made by Oaklawn on Monday, the couple combined their handicapping skills to turn a $115 bet into a $1,094,232.12 return.

The special Pick 6 bet offered on Saturday by Churchill Downs in Kentucky. The sequence culminated with Mage’s upset victory in the Kentucky Derby and cashed out after taxes at $778,033.12.

Casino officials noted that the couple is more than just lucky at the track, they are also lucky in love, having been married for more than 30 years.