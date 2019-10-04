$10 ticket becomes big winner on lottery’s 10th anniversary

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – On the same day the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery (ASL) celebrated its 10th Anniversary, a Mabelvale woman claimed one of the three $200,000 top prizes from the new $10 Plu$ the Money! scratch-off ticket at the Lottery’s Claim Center in Little Rock.

Denese Voss said she had a dream almost two years ago that she would win big money with the number 16. Since then, she has been playing the number in different ways on draw games. But yesterday, Voss says she decided to buy a Plu$ the Money! scratch-off game which was number 16 on the roll of tickets. It was a $200 winner!

On the way home from work, Voss purchased two more tickets of the same game at the Winners Circle convenience store at 15500 Arch St. Pike in Little Rock. She won $10 on the first and $200,000 on the next!

“When I saw the winning number was 36, I knew the prize was meant for me,” Voss said. “That’s my daughter’s age.”

Voss says she will pay off some debt and invest the rest of her prize money.

The game launched October 1, 2019. More than $7 million in prizes still remain on the $10 ticket, including 2 more top prizes of $200,000.

The ASL celebrated its 10th Anniversary in conjunction with today’s downtown Little Rock Food Truck Friday event from 12 – 1 p.m. outside its headquarters on Capitol Avenue.

Approximately 250 people visited for cake, pictures, games and prizes. Watch for photos on the ASL’s social media sites.