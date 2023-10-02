CONWAY, Ark. – The Powerball jackpot is still growing, but one Arkansas player is already walking away with a six-figure prize from Saturday’s drawing.

A $100,000 Powerball ticket was sold at the Kum and Go gas station located at 2050 Dave Ward Drive in Conway for the Saturday night drawing. The winning numbers were 19, 30, 37, 44, 46 and the Powerball was 22 and 2 as the multiplier.

Officials with the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery said the player matched the four white balls and the Powerball number, then increased their $50,000 prize to $100,000 by purchasing the Power Play option for an extra $1 per play.

ASL executive director Eric Hagler encouraged all players to check their tickets and claim their prize.

“We urge all players who played Powerball at this Kum & Go to check their tickets,” Hagler said. “The winner has 180 days from Sept. 30 to claim their prize.”

Since no players won the Powerball jackpot, the grand prize has jumped to $1.04 billion for Monday night’s drawing, with a cash value of $478.2 million. The prize now ranks as the second-largest jackpot this year and the fourth-largest in Powerball history.

Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. Tickets are $2 and can be purchased at all lottery retailers.

ASL officials note that the lottery has raised from the $1.3 billion in funds for more than 720,000 college scholarships in the state since 2009.

For more information on game odds and how to play, visit MyArkansasLottery.com.