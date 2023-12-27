LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A Powerball ticket worth $100,000 was sold at a Heber Springs Discount Tobacco for the Christmas Day drawing.

The winning numbers were 5, 12, 20, 24 and 29, with the Powerball being 4.

The multiplier was two. The player matched four out of five white balls and the Powerball number. However, they increased their $50,000 prize to $100,000 by including the Power Play option.

“We urge all players who played Powerball at Heber Springs Discount Tobacco in the Christmas drawing to check their tickets,” Arkansas Scholarship Lottery Executive Director Eric Hagler said. “The winner has 180 days from the draw date to claim their prize.”

There was no jackpot winner for the drawing with the jackpot rising now to $700 million, making it the fourth Powerball jackpot to exceed half a billion dollars this year.