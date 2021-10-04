A Powerball jackpot win could be worth 21M Hubcap burgers

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Powerball jackpot for Monday’s drawing has shot up to $685 million, which could turn into a whole lot of Arkansas goodness if a winner comes from the Natural State.

A win would make Monday’s jackpot the eighth largest lottery payout in United States history.

To put into perspective how much money is on the line, a stack of $100 bills totaling $685 million would be taller than all but one building on Earth, the Burj Khalifa in Dubai.

It would almost be as tall as two Empire State Buildings and would tower over four Washington Monuments and eight Statues of Liberty, if you count Lady Liberty and the base she stands on.

If you stretched out the jackpot as $1 bills end-to-end, it would circle the world 2 2/3 times.

Now, if an Arkansan takes the top prize in the drawing without having to share it, they have two options for how they get paid.

If they choose to get 30 annual payments that increase yearly, they would get on average $22,833,333 a year after taxes

For someone looking for more instant gratification, they could choose a one-time payment of $485.5 million, which after taxes would be $330,140,000.

There are many ways to spend that kind of money around the Natural State.

If the winner is looking for a new home, they could pick up the 40 most expensive listings in Arkansas on Zillow, and still have about half of their winnings left over for furniture.

If they are looking for a taste of Arkansas, they could always stop by Cothams in the City for 21,649,802 Hubcap cheeseburgers, fries included, or stop into Rock Town Distillery for 4,207,261 bottles of the Single Barrel Bourbon, though that may cause a bit of a backorder.

Of course, there is always the option to share the wealth. The winner could get every Arkansan, based on the latest data from the US Census Bureau, 12 “Arkansas” magnets from Amazon, a large basket from Gifts of Arkansas, two tickets to the Arkansas State Fair with all-day carnival ride access or just cash – $109.39, to be precise.

The odds of winning anything in a Powerball drawing are 1 in 24.9, and the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292,201,338.

While that may seem like a longshot, the biggest jackpot winners in Arkansas are students. According to the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery, more than $1 billion has been raised since 2009 from lottery games, funding 650,000 scholarships.

The drawing is scheduled for 9:59 p.m. Monday, with ticket sales cutting off at 8:59 p.m.