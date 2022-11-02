LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Many Arkansans put down a few bucks for lottery tickets on Wednesday, hoping to win a lot more.

In Wednesday’s Powerball Jackpot drawing, $1.2 billion is up for grabs. This is just one prize shy of breaking a record for the game. The cash value totals up to $596 million.

“There’s always that hope,” said James Rogers, after buying his ticket Wednesday.

Rogers, along with many Arkansans, have significant reasons for trying to get a win.

“First thing I would do is move to South Carolina,” he said. “I have an 11-year-old daughter out there… would love to be closer to her.”

Rogers said his method – the Quick Picks — has brought him some success in the past… usually amounting to at least a few dollars.

While it’s not his strategy of choice, many others pick their favorite numbers.

“You’re helping kids go to school, and you have a chance to win a life-changing jackpot,” Arkansas Scholarship Lottery official Kara Lee Ford said.

Ford wants to remind you that win or lose, the proceeds fund scholarships for college students.

In addition, she said to stay hopeful, because even in Arkansas, there is always a chance to win big.

“We had a Mega Millions winner in 2017 that won a hundred $77 million,” Ford said. “So it can happen.”

Ford also said this drawing is extra significant because the $1.2 billion jackpot up for grabs matches exactly the amount Arkansas Scholarship Lottery has raised for scholarships since 2009.