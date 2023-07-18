CENTRAL ARKANSAS – The Powerball is now at $1 billion, the third largest prize ever.

There are so many ways you could spend this money, and it probably wouldn’t be hard to find ways to use it.

Chase Myers, manager at Fish N Stuff in Sherwood, knows what he would do with the money.

“I’d probably just retire and go fishing and hunting every day,” Myers said.

Arkansas is the Natural State and filled with sportsmen and women so there is a lot of gear one could buy.

“So right here we’ve got a G Loomis NRX, this is a $625 rod, Daiwa reel which is a $730 reel, putting the combo together, you’ve basically got a $1300-$1400 set up and with $1 billion dollars, you could buy 740,000 of them,” Myers said.

There are also some nice bows you could buy, Ryan Licon describes one of the nicest bows they’ve got in Fish N Stuff.

“So the bow is $1799 the sight is $329 the arrow rest is $279 the mount is $109 and the stabilizer is about 100 bucks so with the $1 billion you could get 365,630 bows,” Licon said.

He says there aren’t even 365,630 bows like that in the world to buy if you had the money.

If you’re into shiny things, you might check out Ellis Jewelers

“Here we have a tourmaline, a blue-green tourmaline ring that is about $7500, a Tsavorite garment tennis bracelet that runs about $7300, the bracelet the coil and diamond bracelet is about $9000 the engagement ring you’ve got on right now for practice is about $29,000,” an Ellis Jewelers representative said.

The diamond tennis necklace runs at $12,000, and you could buy about 83,000 of them. Almost enough to put a smile on the face of every woman who lives in Little Rock.

Another way to spend the money is to use it on a new set of wheels at Evolve Auto. The Tesla Performance 3 goes for $42,000.

Looking to travel soon? You could buy 198,807 round-trip flights to Hawaii. It would take you 545 years to complete them all, but maybe your great, great, great, great, great, great, grandchildren could use up your flights.

The Arkansas Foodbank said if you have $1 Billion Dollars, you can provide 5 billion meals through them for people in the state, which many Arkansans may find the most meaningful way to spend the money.