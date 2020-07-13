Arkansas Lottery claim center announced reopening today

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) –Today, the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery (ASL) announced the reopening of its Claim Center located at 124 W. Capitol Ave. in Little Rock. The facility was closed temporarily last Monday due to possible exposure to COVID-19.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we temporarily closed the Claim Center so it could be disinfected,” said Bishop Woosley, ASL director.

“We are looking forward to seeing our winners in person again,” Woosley said. “Some players have taken advantage of our mail-in claims program, which has always been available for player convenience, while others have been waiting for us to reopen. Winners should anticipate the process taking longer than under normal conditions.”

Woosley reminded players that prizes of $500 and less can be redeemed at retailers.

The Claim Center is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. However, claims must be submitted no later than 4:15 p.m.

Due to ongoing health concerns surrounding the pandemic, the ASL has established additional safety precautions to ensure the health and well-being of the public and its employees.

· Only one claimant at a time will be allowed in the Claim Center to honor proper social distancing.

· Anyone entering the Claim Center must wear a mask/facial covering. To protect your safety, lottery employees handling claims will also be wearing masks.

· In an effort to expedite the process, winners are encouraged to complete a claim form ahead of time and have all proper identification on-hand at the time of arrival. Claim forms will be available just outside the Claim Center door that winners must complete before entering.

Here is the process for mail-in claims:

· Sign the back of the winning ticket.

· Print and fill out a claim form that can be found at MyArkansasLottery.com under “Claim Prize.”

· Make a copy of a photo identification card (driver’s license, U.S. passport, passport issued by a foreign government, U.S. Armed Forces I.D., or U.S. Bureau of Citizenship and Immigration Services I.D.).

· Mail the signed ticket, completed claim form and copy of the I.D. to Arkansas Scholarship Lottery, P.O. Box 3838, Little Rock, AR 72203.

The player will be mailed a check.