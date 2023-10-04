LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Two Arkansas lottery players got big payouts after Tuesday night drawings.

Arkansas Scholarship Lottery officials said someone purchased a winning Natural State Jackpot ticket worth $510,000 at a Murphy USA in Clarksville.

Officials said it’s the second-largest prize in the game’s history.

Another lucky player purchased a Mega Millions ticket worth $30,000 at Thunderbird Mobile in Greenbrier. The ticket matched four of the white balls plus the Megaball to win $10,000, and the player purchased the multiplier option that tripled the prize value.

Officials with the ASL said Arkansas lottery players won a grand total of $549,863 in high-tier prizes Tuesday.

“Research shows there’s a lottery prize winner every 1.3 seconds,” ASL executive director Eric Hagler said. “Additionally, in buying these tickets, these players help make a difference forever in Arkansas education. Since 2009, more than 720,000 college scholarships have been awarded to Arkansans.”

ASL officials noted that state lotteries have raised more than $1.3 billion in scholarship money since 2009, funding more than 720,000 scholarships around the Natural State

There are still big jackpots out there for players. The Arkansas LOTTO jackpot for Wednesday is up to $326,000, Friday’s Mega Millions prize has as estimated value of $350 million and the drawing for the estimated $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot is Wednesday night.

For more information on game odds and how to play, visit MyArkansasLottery.com.