LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – One Arkansas LOTTO player has made history by winning the state’s newest lottery game and becoming more than $2 million richer.

Officials with the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery said that a player hit the $2.338 million jackpot Saturday night on the Jackpocket mobile app. The matching six main numbers were 20, 12, 27, 10, 6, and 21.

The winner has not claimed their prize. Lottery officials are asking players to check to see if they have the winning ticket.

LOTTO was launched in September and held their first drawing shortly after. The game differs from Powerball and Mega Millions because it can only be played and won in Arkansas.

“This game was designed to give Arkansas lottery players an opportunity to win a significant jackpot amount without having to compete with players across the United States,” ASL sales director Mark Hearn said. “With this jackpot win, we successfully achieved that goal.”

The LOTTO Jackpot for Wednesday night’s’ drawing is $250,000. Drawings are held in Little Rock every Wednesday and Saturday at 9 p.m. Tickets are $2.

Officials said that the lottery has raised more than $1.2 billion in proceeds for scholarships. More than 720,000 scholarships have been awarded to Arkansans, officials added.

To learn more details about LOTTO, visit MyArkansasLottery.com.