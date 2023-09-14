LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – An Arkansas LOTTO player won big after hitting the jackpot, making them the second player to win the state’s newest lottery game.

According to the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery’s site, the player matched all six numbers to win a $999,000 jackpot prize.

The numbers were: 1, 5, 17, 18, 23, 39, and the bonus number was 33.

Lottery officials said the ticket was sold at J Grace Mart Inc. located at 10100 N. Rodney Parham Road in Little Rock. The winner has not claimed their prize.

This win comes four months after one LOTTO player hit a $2.338 million jackpot and made history as the first winner of the lottery game.

After the win, the jackpot is now down to $250,000. Drawings are held in Little Rock every Wednesday and Saturday at 9 p.m. Tickets are $2.

LOTTO was launched in 2022. The game differs from Powerball and Mega Millions because it can only be played and won in Arkansas.

To learn more details about LOTTO, visit MyArkansasLottery.com.