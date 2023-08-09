LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – While nobody in Arkansas won the estimated $1.58 billion Mega Millions jackpot Tuesday night, one lucky Natural State player is holding a $10,000 ticket.

According to Arkansas Scholarship Lottery officials, a ticket matching four white balls and a Megaball was sold in Yellville prior to the Tuesday drawing. The ticket holder has 180 days to claim their $10,000 prize.

According to the ASL website, the odds of matching four balls and a Megaball are one in 931,001.

For the Tuesday night drawing 37,077 Arkansas players have won tickets worth $223,226 in cash prizes. From that, 20,103 of the winners bought the Megaplier option and multiplied their prizes, lottery officials said.

A single Mega Millions ticket sold in Florida matched all six numbers and the Megaball, a one in 302,575,350 odds win for the estimated $1.58 billion prize.

The Tuesday night drawing is expected to set a new record for Mega Millions, surpassing the previous record of $1.537 billion. The round was won in South Carolina in 2018.

ASL officials said that since 2009, the lottery has raised more than $1.3 billion in proceeds for college scholarships awarded to 720,000 Arkansans. The lottery has awarded more than $4.6 billion in prizes to players, about $389 million in retailer commissions, and provided more than $167 million in state and federal tax revenue.