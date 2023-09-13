LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – One lucky Arkansan is walking away with the grand prize in Tuesday night’s Lucky for Life drawing.

Officials with the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery said one player purchased a Lucky for Life ticket on the Jackpocket app and won the jackpot of $5.75 million.

The winner can take $7,000 a week for life or a lump sum of $5.75 million. ASL officials noted that the winner has not yet come forward and advised players check their tickets.

“We can’t wait to meet the second person in Arkansas ever to win the Lucky for Life grand prize,” ASL Executive Director Eric Hagler said. “We urge players to check their tickets to see if they won.”

The last Arkansas Lucky for Life winner was from Pine Bluff and claimed their prize in February, opting for the lump sum option as well as staying anonymous.

Arkansas could see another big winner soon. The ASL’s LOTTO game currently has a $999,000 jackpot, and as of Wednesday morning, the multi-state games, Mega Millions and Powerball, have estimated prizes of $162 million and a whopping $550 million.

Since 2009, the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery has raised more than $1.3 billion in proceeds for scholarships, and more than 720,000 college scholarships have been awarded to Arkansas students.