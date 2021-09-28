Arkansas Scholarship Lottery pays off for education

LITTLE ROCK, Ar. — The Arkansas Scholarship Lottery is betting big on education in the natural state and winning.

For more than a decade now it has offered students the chance to further their education and with big jackpots like this week’s Powerball and Mega Millions, the benefits for students keep on coming.

Proceeds from draw games sales in Arkansas have officially surpassed $1 Billion, and have helped the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery away more than 650,000 scholarships.

“People who I went to church with, they also had it their senior year, whether they were four years ahead of me or just a year ahead of me. So it’s pretty well-known thing,” Student at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock (UALR), Kayla Maxwell said.

Two of the students from the university said they are glad to have the extra financial help.

“This scholarship has honestly been the biggest help, I know personally I wasn’t able to work,” Maxwell said.

“I was very grateful, first of all because it was a big help for paying tuition,” Student at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock (UALR), Rachel Nadeau said.

Tuesday, the Lottery celebrates the 12 year anniversary of the first ticket being sold.

“It’s a really good opportunity to take higher education the way you want,” Nadeau said.

Students said with the worries of tuition off their minds, now they can focus on what matters.

“It really does motivate you to want to focus and take as many hours as you want,” Nadeau said.

Now they are encouraging others to take advantage of this program.

“I hope people graduating in their senior year of high school know about this opportunity,” Nadeau said.

Tuesday’s Mega Millions Jackpot is up to $22 million dollars and that drawing is at 10 pm.

Meanwhile, Wednesday’s Powerball Jackpot is worth $570 million.

One of the benefits of playing, 92 cents of every dollar from the jackpots goes towards scholarships for students across the state.

For more information on the scholarship or how to play, you can go to MyArkansasLottery.com