Arkansas Scholarship Lottery thanks players with appreciation day

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) – The fiscal year for the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery will end June 30. Despite the occurrences of the past three months, the lottery has had a successful year – even breaking some sales records.

“We want to say thank you to our Arkansas lottery players for helping to raise proceeds for scholarships,” said Bishop Woosley, ASL director, “so we’re calling June 1 ‘Player Appreciation Day.’”

Players who are members of The Club will receive double points on all tickets entered on Monday, plus they will receive a promo code for 20 percent off an item from the Points for Prizes® store. The promo code will be valid the entire month of June but can only be used once.

Club members will receive several emails about the promotion. Social media reminder posts about the promotion will run through June 30.

“There’s still time for anyone to join The Club,” Woosley said. “It’s easy to join. To create an account, go to MyArkansasLottery.com and click on ‘The Club’ listed across the top of the page. We would like all players to take advantage of this promotion.”