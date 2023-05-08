LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A woman from Sebastian County claimed a $2.338 million prize from the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery on Monday, taking the first jackpot prize in the state’s new lotto game.

Officials said that the winning ticket was bought on the Jackpocket mobile app and the winning numbers were 20, 12, 27, 10, 6 and 21.

The woman, who chose to remain anonymous, said that she chose the game completely by random.

“I usually play Natural State Jackpot or Lucky for Life, but purchased the LOTTO ticket on a whim,” the winner said. “The LOTTO jackpot looked high, and since I’ve never played the game before, I decided to try that one.”

Lottery officials said that the woman was notified of her winnings by email, but it wasn’t until she received a call from Jackpocket Monday morning that she realized what she had won.

“I thought it was a spam call because it was from New York,” she said. “After listening to the voicemail, I called them back and was shocked when they said I was the jackpot winner. I first told my husband, but he didn’t believe me because we never win anything.”

The new LOTTO game is played exclusively in Arkansas, unlike multi-state games like Mega Millions or Powerball.

The winner is the 96th person to win a lottery prize worth $1 million or more in Arkansas since 2009.

Since 2009, the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery has raised more than $1.2 billion in proceeds for scholarships, with over 720,000 college scholarships awarded to Arkansans.

To learn more about the lottery, visit MyArkansasLottery.com.