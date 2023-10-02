CONWAY, Ark. – If you’re wondering if you’ll ever have the chance to become a billionaire, you might find a boost hearing there was one lucky Powerball player in Arkansas.

A $100,000 Powerball ticket was sold in Conway as part of Saturday’s drawing. It was sold at the Kum and Go on Dave Ward Drive.

Monday, lottery officials announced the win saying everyone who bought a ticket there for Saturday’s drawing should check their tickets.

The player matched four of the five winning numbers (19, 30, 37, 44, & 46) and the Powerball (22). That winner also included the power play option bumping up their winnings from $50K to $100K.

If you bought this ticket, you have 180 days from Saturday’s drawing to claim your prize.

Many are hoping the luck in Conway is contagious.

All up and down Dave Ward Drive people are starting to learn of the big winner and the even bigger prize still out there. The reactions have been priceless.

“100,000?! Man,” shouted one patron. “Wow, man! I wish that’d been me,” another said.

The news of a $100,000 Powerball winner in Conway has people at gas stations pumped! Skylar Carter is hoping he can exchange his pennies for Porsche’s.

Carter said he’d spend the money on his kids.

“Buy them all Porche’s. Porsche’s and Corvettes, and put money in their college accounts,” he stated.

The Kum & Go which sold the ticket that almost took it all is right up the street from Conway Food Store.

“So you know the luck is here,” Sharon Larker, a clerk at Conway Food Store said.

Clerk Sharon Larker says the last time the Powerball reached one billion dollars, someone bought 200 tickets.

“They want to play more and buy more tickets,” Larker said.

And some of them have it all planned out how they would spend it, down to the last dollar.

“Got to pay it forward. With all the blessings I’d get. Got to pay it pay it back,” Carter said.

In addition to paying it forward, Carter would spend some of that billion on an island. The answer our station heard when the Mega Million topped over 800 million in 2022.

The Powerball drawing Monday is the second largest this year and the fourth largest in the game’s history.