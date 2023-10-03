CONWAY, Ark. – A Conway woman recently claimed a $100,000 Powerball lottery prize won in the Saturday night drawing.

Officials with the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery named Joanna J. as the lucky winner of the Quick Pick ticket.

The ticket was purchased at a Kum & Go store on Dave Ward Drive. The winning numbers were 19, 30, 37, 44, 46, 22 as the Powerball and 2 as the multiplier.

According to the ASL, Joanna matched the four white balls and the Powerball number. She increased her $50,000 prize to $100,000 by purchasing the Power Play option.

“I stopped at the Kum & Go to purchase some tickets before leaving Conway Saturday afternoon to watch a Muay Thai fight in Springdale,” Joanna told ASL officials.

Joanna and her best friend LeaAnn said they made a pact that if either of them won big, they would take a vacation together. ASL officials said she told LeaAnn about the win and plans to put the rest of her lottery prize toward bills. The duo said they are still undecided on their vacation destination.

Since no one won in the latest Powerball drawing, the jackpot now sits at $1.2 billion for the Wednesday night drawing. ASL officials said this jackpot ranks as the third largest in the Powerball game and the seventh largest among U.S. lottery jackpots.

“This marks the first time in Powerball game history that back-to-back jackpot cycles have generated billion-dollar grand prizes,” ASL executive director Eric Hagler said. “The Powerball jackpot was previously won on July 19 for $1.08 billion. Since then, there have been 32 consecutive drawings without a grand prize winner.”

Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. Tickets are $2 and can be purchased at all lottery retailers.

For more information on game odds and how to play, visit MyArkansasLottery.com.