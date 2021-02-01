Craighead County woman wins $2M lottery Prize

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) – A Craighead County resident claimed a $2 million Powerball® prize today at the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery in Little Rock.

Carolyn of Jonesboro purchased the winning ticket at the Quick Shop located at 1325 S. Caraway Road in Jonesboro.

The winner said she played the same numbers she had before – Nos. 1 and 2 for her birthday and her brother’s birthday with the other numbers and the Powerball number being randomly selected by the computer. When she checked the winning numbers, she was in disbelief.

“I called my brother to confirm,” she said. “He asked me to read off the numbers on my ticket, and he compared to the winning numbers and told me I was a big winner.”

The winning numbers from Saturday’s drawing were 1, 2, 7, 52, 61 with Powerball No. 4. By having all five white ball numbers and purchasing the Power Play® for an extra $1, Carolyn automatically won $2 million. The grand prize winner of Saturday’s $33.2 million Powerball jackpot was from New Jersey.

The Arkansas winner plans to buy a house and help her mother and brother by paying off their houses.

Carolyn is the fourth player since Jan. 1 to claim a prize of $1 million or more from the Arkansas lottery. Since 2009, the Arkansas lottery has sold 81 tickets that paid $1 million or more to players. Two top prizes of $1 million remain to be claimed on the $1 Million Spectacular instant ticket. The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing is $20 million.