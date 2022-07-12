LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The grand prize from the Arkansas Mega Millions now sits at a whopping $440M.

Buying the winning ticket is a fantasy for most, however, if that fantasy became reality, what would you buy with your mega millions?

If you choose to take the lump sum payment, you will take home $247,800,000 after taxes. If you’re not quite sure, here are a couple of ways to splurge.

Looking to buy a new home with your newfound cash? According to Zillow.com, you could buy the top 50 most expensive homes in Arkansas.

If a new hot ride is your dream purchase, you could buy more than 4,900 Lexus ES 350 vehicles from Parker Lexus in Little Rock.

2018 Lexus ES 350

If you’re more of a truck person, you can buy more than 5,700 Ford F-150 vehicles from Crain Ford of Little Rock.

2023 Ford F-150 Heritage

How about making a quick and easy meal? Well, you could buy at least 7 million 25-pound bags of white rice from Riceland in Stuttgart. If you have a sweet tooth, you could buy more than 90 million boxes of Oatmeal Creme Pies from McKee Foods in Gentry.

If you are in a giving mood, you could give every Arkansas resident $20 and still have $187,282,180 left to enjoy. If you want to spend your money out of the country on a friends trip, you could buy approximately 500,606 Southwest Airlines tickets to Cancun, Mexico.

The drawing for the Mega Millions is scheduled for 11 p.m. Tuesday.