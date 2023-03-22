LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A man from Fairfield Bay tuned into the news at just the right time, learning he had won a life-changing amount of money.

According to Arkansas Scholarship Lottery officials, retired Marine Corps veteran Gary Wall was watching the news when he discovered that he had won the $121,200 Natural State Jackpot prize.

A regular lottery player, Wall said he used numbers close to his heart for the NSJ, like his daughters’ birthdays and his own birthday.

Wall had purchased the ticket from T & A Oil Co. ahead of Friday night’s drawing. He said he plans to treat himself to a brand-new car or pickup truck.

He also offered a bit of advice for lottery players hoping to score big too.

“It will pay off in the end,” Wall said.

This isn’t Wall’s first brush with luck. Just five years ago, he won $5,000 playing another Arkansas lottery game.

Lottery officials said that more than 92 cents of every dollar of ASL revenue goes to prizes, scholarships, retailer commissions and other expenses in Arkansas. Since 2009, the lottery has raised more than $1.2 billion in proceeds for scholarships.

