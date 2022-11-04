LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – As the Powerball prize rises to $1.6 billion for the Saturday night drawing, it has become the largest national lottery jackpot in history.

Though nobody has yet claimed the jackpot, one Arkansan won a $2 million Powerball prize from Wednesday evening’s jackpot and claimed the prize Friday at the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery Claim Center.

The woman, who is from Faulkner County, has elected to remain anonymous.

She claimed she had heard the news about the winning ticket sold in Wooster when a friend called and asked her to check their tickets.

“I had been busy and forgotten to check,” the winner said. “So I went to the lottery website and laid the ticket next to the computer and couldn’t believe it when I saw that five numbers (2, 11, 22, 35 and 60) matched. The first thing I said was, ‘Thank you, Lord!’”

The winner said they bought the ticket Wednesday night while out getting dinner and she almost didn’t get her ticket.

“I had to go to Wooster to get some things for dinner so I decided to get my lottery ticket. I filled out the Playslip and gave it to the cashier. He tried to run it, but the machine jammed up, and he had to reboot it,” the winner said. “I was running late for church and almost left before I could get the ticket. I’m sure glad I didn’t leave without it!”

Regarding what she will do with the money, the winner said she would invest for her retirement.