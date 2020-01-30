Fort Smith man hits $210,000 lottery jackpot on his birthday

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Rick Shelby of Fort Smith received the best birthday gift ever on Tuesday. He bought a $1 Natural State Jackpot ticket and won $210,000. When Shelby, who frequently plays lottery draw games, checked the winning numbers on his cell phone and discovered he had won the jackpot, he said: “Finally! I got lucky!”

Shelby claimed his prize today at the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery (ASL) Claim Center. The winning numbers on Tuesday were 11, 15, 21, 29 and 33. Shelby won with a Quick Pick, although many times he selects his numbers. He purchased the winning ticket at Casey’s General Store, 12000 Highway 71-South in Fort Smith.

Rick and his wife, Susan, enjoy golfing together and are planning to take a really nice golf trip – maybe to the Top of the Rock Golf Course near Branson, Mo. He plans to “put the rest of it back.”

Shelby is retired from the transportation industry. He has two grown sons and two grandchildren.

The Natural State Jackpot re-started at $50,000 for last night’s drawing. Tonight’s jackpot is worth $55,000. The Mega Millions® jackpot for tomorrow night’s drawing is up to $155 million, and the Powerball® jackpot starts over at $40 million on Saturday after the $394 million jackpot was hit last night in Florida.

Bishop Woosley, ASL director, said the lottery has seen a lot of big winners this month. A woman from Wynne claimed a $300,000 Play It AgainTM prize yesterday, and since Dec. 31, 2019, 46 people have claimed $10,000 top prizes from the $10,000 Stacked instant ticket. About 130 top prizes remain on that ticket, plus five $1 million prizes on scratch-offs are still available.

Other big instant ticket prizes awarded in January include $75,000 off the $3 Bingo Plus and $20,000 of the $20 200X Payout. Three Arkansas Progressive Jackpots were hit for $19,499; $18,113 and $17,866.

Woosley said all proceeds from lottery purchases help fund college scholarships for Arkansans.