LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Four Arkansans kicked off 2024 with a six-figure bang after wins in the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery.

Lottery officials said four had claimed prizes of $100,000 or more at the claim center on Jan. 3. Kimala Wallace of Alexander claimed a $200,000 prize, while Pangburn’s Janet Russenberger and Joe Castor claimed $125,000, followed by M. Humphries of Heber Springs claiming a $100,000 prize win.

Officials said Wallace’s win came from a $10 ticket in the $200,000 Bankroll instant game. She told officials it annoyed her husband when she scratched off the ticket in bed until the ticket turned out to be a top-prize winner.

The win is a blessing after a difficult December, Wallace told ASL officials.

Arkansas Scholarship Lottery winner Kimala Wallace and her prize, Jan. 3, 2024. (courtesy ASL)

Janet Russenberger and Joe Castor with the $125,000 prize they will share from the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery, Jan. 3, 2024 (courtesy ASL)

M. Humphries with his $100,000 claim in the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery, Jan. 3, 2024 (courtesy ASL)

ASL officials said Russenburger and Castor are long-time friends who play the lottery together. Their win came from the Natural State Jackpot drawing on Jan. 2. Castor had purchased tickets for that, Mega Millions and Powerball and gave the tickets to Russenburger.

The pair told lottery officials they would be splitting the prize.

Humpries $100,000 win came from a Powerball ticket he purchased in Heber Springs, using a number combination based upon his and his wife’s birthday coupled with his lucky number, he told officials.

Since its 2009 beginning in Arkansas, the lottery has raised more than $1.3 billion in proceeds for scholarships, with more than 720,000 college scholarships awarded to Arkansans. Officials said the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery had awarded more than $4.8 billion in prizes to players, more than $401 million in retailer commissions and provided more than $172 million in state and federal tax revenue.

Lottery information, including available games and how to play, can be found at MyArkansasLottery.com.