LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Two sisters from Hot Springs Village are splitting a big payout after purchasing a Powerball ticket.

Arkansas Scholarship Lottery officials said Denise Horta and Tammy Lee from Hot Springs Village are splitting a $500,000 Powerball lottery prize.

The sisters purchased their winning ticket from East Gate Food Mart in Hot Springs Village.

“We live together, so I told Tammy to pick me up a Powerball ticket since she was going to the store. She also purchased a Natural State Jackpot ticket,” Horta said. “That night, I was getting ready to shower and decided to check the tickets on the Arkansas lottery app.”

The duo matched four white balls and a Powerball number and purchased the Power Play, multiplying their $50,000 prize by 10.

“Denise and I double-checked the ticket together,” Lee said. “We were still unsure because we had never seen the 10X multiplier before, so we called our sister and brother-in-law in California to confirm our win. Our brother-in-law is a lottery expert.”

Horta said she would like to use her winnings to pay off her credit card and pay on her sister’s mortgage. Lee said she plans to pay bills, save and purchase a handicap-accessible van for her son.

“We always agreed that if either of us wins the lottery, we will split the winnings 50/50,” both said.

ASL say the real winners are Arkansas students, though. The lottery has given out more than $1.2 billion through more than 675,000 scholarships since 2009, all while bringing in more than $164 million in state and federal tax revenue.