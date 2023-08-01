LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – There is another big Powerball prize winner in Arkansas, this time someone taking home $2 million.

The winner, an unnamed Jonesboro woman, claimed her prize Tuesday at the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery Claim Center in Little Rock.

The prize was from the July 17 drawing, with the winning numbers 5, 8, 9, 17 and 41, with the Powerball being 21. The Power Play was four.

The player matched five of the white balls but didn’t have the Powerball number. However, she increased her $1 million prize to $2 million by including the Power Play option.

The winner told lottery officials that she was at home and got a sudden urge to play the lottery the night of the Powerball drawing.

“I play the lottery a few times a year and saw advertising that the jackpot was really big, so I told my husband that I needed to purchase a ticket,” the winner said.

The Jonesboro woman said she realized she had one after checking her ticket against the lottery’s website the night of the drawing but thought she had only won the $100,000 prize.

“My husband was already in bed, but I woke him up to look over the ticket with me,” she said. “We were still unsure of the prize amount, so we called my sister and brother-in-law to double-check the ticket.”

She said she was stunned when the family members confirmed that she had actually won the $2 million prize.

The couple said that they plan on paying off their home and purchasing a new family vehicle with the money.

The Powerball jackpot now stands at $95 million for Wednesday night. The Mega Millions jackpot has also climbed to an estimated $1.1 billion for Tuesday night. If the jackpot is hit, it will be the fourth-largest jackpot win in Mega Millions history.

To learn more about game odds and how to play, visit MyArkansasLottery.com.