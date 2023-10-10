DES MOINES, Iowa (NEXSTAR) — The Powerball jackpot climbed to an estimated $1.73 billion after no one matched the game’s six numbers Monday and won the giant prize.

The winning numbers announced were: 16, 34, 46, 55, 67 and the Powerball 14. There was a $2 million winner in Florida and $1 million winners in California, Indiana, Oregon and Virginia.

There has been no winner for 35 consecutive drawings, since the last time someone won the top prize on July 19. That streak trails the record of 41 draws set in 2021 and 2022. The jackpot is now the second largest in U.S. history. The largest ever was a $2.04 billion Powerball prize hit by a player in California in November 2022.

Here are the largest lottery prizes in the U.S.:

$2.04 billion (Powerball): Nov. 7, 2022; California $1.73 billion (Est. Powerball): Oct. 11, 2023 $1.602 billion (Mega Millions): Aug. 15, 2023; Florida $1.586 billion (Powerball): Jan. 13, 2016; California, Florida, Tennessee $1.537 billion (Mega Millions): Oct. 23, 2018; South Carolina $1.348 billion (Mega Millions): Jan. 13, 2023; Maine $1.337 billion (Mega Millions): July 29, 2022; Illinois $1.08 billion (Powerball): July 19, 2023; California $1.05 billion (Mega Millions): Jan. 22, 2021; Michigan $768.4 million (Powerball): March 27, 2019; Wisconsin

The scarcity of Powerball jackpot winners reflects the game’s daunting odds of 1 in 292.2 million.

Jackpot winners have two options to receive their prize: an annuitized payout of gradually increasing payments over 29 years or as a lump sum. The payouts can vary depending on the state as well.

You may want to think twice about taking the cash option, though.

If you’re lucky enough to win the jackpot, even if you aren’t the sole winner, experts recommend moving quickly to assemble a team that includes an attorney, a tax advisor and a financial advisor. They also encourage protecting your ticket and keeping your victory a secret for as long as possible.

That may be easier in some states than others – only a select few let winners of a jackpot this large remain anonymous.

Powerball tickets are $2 each and sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET. You have a 1 in 292.2 million chance of winning the Powerball jackpot and a 1 in 24.9 chance of winning any Powerball prize.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.