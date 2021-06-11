Lottery officials: Wednesday Powerball results finalized, winning tickets now redeemable

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Lottery officials said Friday the results for the June 9 Powerball drawing have been finalized and the estimated jackpot for Saturday’s drawing has been set at $31 million.

According to a news release from the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery, retailers can start paying claims on winning tickets from Wednesday’s drawing.

Lottery officials say one jurisdiction was not able to verify the number of winners in each prize tier after Wednesday night’s drawing due to technical problems, so payouts had to be delayed as well as the calculation for Saturday’s jackpot amount.

Arkansas Scholarship Lottery Executive Director Eric Hagler said while the majority of jurisdictions, including Arkansas, were able to verify the number of winners in each prize tier, additional processing time was needed for the jurisdiction that had technical difficulties.

“We apologize for the reporting delay,” said Hagler, “and we thank our players for their patience.”

The winning numbers for the June 9 Powerball drawing were 19, 28, 46, 50, and 54. The Powerball number was 9 with a Power Play® multiplier of 2.