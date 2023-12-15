LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A Maumelle woman struck gold Wednesday after buying a Powerball ticket worth $2 million.

Lottery officials said the woman said she’s a frequent Powerball and Mega Millions player and decided to buy $15 worth of lottery tickets on whim at a Circle K gas station, making sure to include the Power Play.

She said she went home and slept with the ticket under her pillow, a tactic she said she used with a previous ticket worth $100,000.

When she woke up, the woman said she knew she had won, but was unsure of the amount. She then called her daughter to ask how much matching five numbers was worth. Her daughter did not want to overwhelm her with the real amount but recommended signing the ticket immediately.

“I can’t believe this. Little old me,” the woman said. “Your new millionaire, right here in Arkansas.”

Officials said the Circle K will receive $20,000 since retailers receive a 1% commission from winning ticket sales.

Another lucky Arkansan won $250,000 through the Natural State jackpot after buying a ticket at Player’s Café in Little Rock.

The Arkansas Scholarship Lottery says since 2009, it has raised more than $1.3 billion in proceeds for scholarships. More than 720,000 college scholarships have been awarded to Arkansans. The lottery has awarded more than $4.7 billion in prizes to players, more than $398 million in retailer commissions, and provided more than $172 million in state and federal tax revenue.

For more information on game odds and how to play, visit MyArkansasLottery.com.