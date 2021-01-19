Mega Millions and Powerball Jackpots get into record-breaking numbers

The Mega Millions jackpot for Tuesday’s drawing has been bumped to $865 million.

If won, it would be the second-largest in Mega Millions history and the third-largest in U.S. lottery history. The last Mega Millions jackpot hit was on September 15 for $120 million.

The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing stands at $730 million. If won, it would be the fourth-largest jackpot in Powerball history. This is the highest the Powerball jackpot has been since March 2019.

This is only the second time that both games have simultaneously had advertised jackpots larger than $700 million.