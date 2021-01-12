Mega Millions Jackpot increases to $625M, Powerball hits $550M

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Both the Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots continue to grow, with a combined jackpot amount of more than $1.1 billion.

Arkansas Scholarship Lottery officials say the Mega Millions jackpot for Tuesday night’s drawing has increased to $625 million.

The Powerball drawing for Wednesday night will be for a $550 million jackpot.

Lottery officials say this is the highest combined jackpot total for the two games since October 2018, when the Mega Millions jackpot reached its all-time record of $1.537 billion.

This is the second time both games have simultaneously had jackpots larger than $500 million, according to officials.

If there is a Mega Millions winner Tuesday night, they would claim the fourth-largest jackpot in Mega Millions’ history and the eighth largest jackpot of any lottery game in U.S. history.

If the Powerball jackpot is won, it would be the ninth-largest jackpot in the game’s history. Officials say this is the highest the Powerball jackpot has been since March 2019.

Arkansas Scholarship Lottery is offering a special promotion called the 5-Buck Bundle. For $5, a player will receive a Powerball ticket with Power Play, a Mega Millions ticket and a free Natural State Jackpot ticket.

Director Eric Hagler said he wants to remind players to play responsibly.

“We want our players to have fun, especially when there are two big rolling jackpots,” Hagler said. “However, people should set a limit and stick to it and treat money spent on the lottery as an entertainment cost.”

Hagler said a player’s selection method of selecting numbers does not affect the probability of matching the winning numbers drawn. There are more winners from Quick Picks because most purchases are Quick Picks.

“Players have a 1 in 24.9 chance of winning a prize when the advertised jackpot is $40 million, and they still have a [1] in 24.9 chance of winning a prize when the advertised jackpot is $1 billion,” Hagler said. “Even if there are more tickets sold in a particular drawing, the odds of winning a prize are the same.”

Hagler said every ticket people buy helps fund scholarships for Arkansas students. Since 2009, the lottery has helped raised for than $1 billion in proceeds, which equates to more than 600,000 scholarships.