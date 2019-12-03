Million Dollar Scratch Off Tickets with the AR Lottery

Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
38°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
National News
Politics
Good Day
Traffic
Victory Over Violence
Crime Tracker
Arkansas Crime Watch
Entertainment
Border Report Tour
Top Stories
Update: Arrest made in Pulaski County homicide
Top Stories
Single mother, diagnosed with multiple diseases graduates 14 years later with 4.0 GPA
State Board of Education votes to reconstitute LRSD back to local control after school board elections in 2020
LRSD discuses the future of the district at meeting
Rep. Hill: “Speaker Pelosi’s Drug Plan Puts Politics Over People”
Weather
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Forecast
Almanac
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Closings and Delays
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Sports
Local Sports
Fearless Friday
Fearless 40
The Big Game
Silver Star Nation
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
Tokyo being billed as ‘Recovery Olympics’ — but not for all
Top Stories
Americans rally late to only trail by 3 in Presidents Cup
Top Stories
Doncic’s triple-double lifts Mavs past Pistons in Mexico
NFL This Week: Round 1 of Texans-Titans’ AFC South showdown
Jackson, Ravens beat Jets 42-21 to clinch AFC North title
Embiid has 38 points, 13 boards, Sixers beat Celtics 115-109
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Automotive Pros
Legal Pros
Contests
The CW Arkansas
Community
Family Health
Yoga Warriors
Stop Bullying
Gas Tracker
AR Careers
Your Events
No Text Zone
Job Alerts
Horoscopes
Terrell Talk
AR Scholarship Lottery
Santa’s Local Gifts
Home for the Holidays
FOX16 Showcase
The Mel Robbins Show
Santa Tracker
About Us
Meet the Team
TV Schedule
Sales and Marketing
Work for Us
The CW Arkansas
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
2
Next Alert
Breaking News
Breaking News
State Board of Education votes to reconstitute LRSD back to local control after school board elections in 2020
1
of
/
2
Breaking News
Body found along Interstate 40 near Mayflower
2
of
/
2
Million Dollar Scratch Off Tickets with the AR Lottery
Lottery
Posted:
Dec 3, 2019 / 10:14 AM CST
/
Updated:
Dec 11, 2019 / 08:14 AM CST
The Arkansas Lottery now has $1 million scratch off tickets.