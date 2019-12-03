Million Dollar Scratch Off Tickets with the AR Lottery

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) - The Arkansas Scholarship Lottery (ASL) launched five new instant tickets this week with one of the tickets offering three chances at winning the top prize of $1 million. The Millionaires Club scratch-off ticket sells for $20 and offers more than 50,000 prizes of $100 or more, plus the $1 million top prize.

The other new tickets include the $50 or $100! that sells for $10, the $5 Super Cash Multiplier is loaded with multipliers, the $2 Uno ticket offers a top prize of $20,000, and the $1 Payout Multiplier has a chance of winning $3,000.