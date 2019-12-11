New December lottery tickets offer 3 chances at $1M top prize

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) – The Arkansas Scholarship Lottery (ASL) launched five new instant tickets this week with one of the tickets offering three chances at winning the top prize of $1 million. The Millionaires Club scratch-off ticket sells for $20 and offers more than 50,000 prizes of $100 or more, plus the $1 million top prize.

The other new tickets include the $50 or $100! that sells for $10, the $5 Super Cash Multiplier is loaded with multipliers, the $2 Uno ticket offers a top prize of $20,000, and the $1 Payout Multiplier has a chance of winning $3,000.

“Our players always enjoy it when we offer a ticket with a $1 million top prize,” said ASL Director Bishop Woosley. “We’ve already had a man from El Dorado win $10,000 on the Millionaires Club ticket, and the ticket only became available on Tuesday.”

Woosley said the Ultimate Millions instant ticket that was launched a year ago still has two $1 million top prizes remaining on it, and it is still for sale.

“So we have five opportunities to make someone an instant millionaire playing scratch-off tickets this holiday season,” he said. “Since the lottery began in Arkansas in 2009, we have had 69 players win $1 million or more.”

Woosley said he wants to remind players that the lottery is designed as entertainment and should be played responsibly.

“Many people like to give scratch-off tickets as gifts and stocking stuffers, but we want everyone to play responsibly and not give tickets to anyone under 18,” Woosley said.

The Mega Millions® jackpot for tomorrow night’s drawing stands at $285 million. The Powerball° jackpot for Saturday night’s drawing is $130 million, and the Natural State Jackpot – which is only in Arkansas and draws six nights a week – has grown to $140,000 for tonight’s drawing. Players can check their numbers at MyArkansasLottery.com.