Powerball grand prize climbs to $296M

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Powerball Lottery jackpot has climbed to $296 million for the Wednesday night drawing.

The cash value of the prize is $201.6 million.

Numbers in the last drawing on Saturday, Jan. 11 were: 03 – 21 – 23 – 31 – 59, PB 03, Powerplay 2X.

Five players in Arkansas won $200 each. Two of them matched four white balls and had the Powerplay. The other three matched three white balls and the Powerball and also had the Powerplay.

In other lottery news, the Mega Millions Lottery jackpot is at $91 million for tonight’s drawing.

The Arkansas-only Natural State Jackpot is at $120,000 for tonight’s draw.