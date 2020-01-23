Powerball jackpot eludes players again, jumps to $373M

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Powerball Lottery jackpot has jumped to $373 million for Saturday night’s drawing.

The cash value of the prize is $253.7 million.

Numbers in last night’s (Jan. 22) drawing were: 11 – 33 – 44 – 59 – 67, PB 8, Powerplay 3X.

Ten players in Arkansas won $300 each. One of them matched four white balls with the Powerplay and the other nine matched three white balls and the Powerball with the Powerplay.

In other lottery news, the Mega Millions Lottery jackpot is at $130 million for Friday night’s drawing.

The Arkansas-only Natural State Jackpot is at $170,000 for tonight’s draw.