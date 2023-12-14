MAUMELLE, Ark. – Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing made a new millionaire in Maumelle and has players checking their tickets.

The Circle K on Counts Massie Road sold the $2 million prize-winning ticket. It’s the talk of the town. Everyone is wondering how someone got so lucky.

“I come to this gas station all the time, and I just, man, I know what I would do with that money if I had it,” Ricky Horton said.

The trip to the convenience store could be much more convenient for Horton, who lives directly behind it at The Foutain apartments.

“The funny thing part is I normally get in west Little Rock, but I never thought about getting it here, and lo and behold that probably was my ticket,” Horton said. “The one I’ve been looking for.”

From next door to across town, everyone has their idea of how they’d spend the money on themselves, or in Sammy Newton’s case, his dog Rosco.

“I guess I’d get him a sweater,” Newton said with a laugh. “He doesn’t like sweaters.”

Wednesday’s winning numbers were 3, 8, 41, 56, and 64, with the Powerball being 18. The local winner has 180 days from Wednesday to claim their prize.

“They’re probably still dancing today,” Newton said. “I hope they invest it right, enjoy it, and live a little because everything is so tough. Everything is tough right now and everybody knows it.”

The winner already made one smart money decision by buying the Powerplay upgrade. The extra $1 added to the $2 ticket was the difference between a $1 million or $2 million prize.

The location just started selling lottery tickets in April when Circle K bought out Big Red, so Horton said it didn’t take long to show it is lucky.

“I’m definitely finna increase the lottery stock ’cause I’m going to start buying tickets right here,” Horton said “I feel like once it hits, it opens up the floodgates of possibilities.”

Because no one won the jackpot last night, Saturday’s drawing will be for an estimated $535 million. Saturday night’s Powerball jackpot has a cash value of $257.6 million.

The Arkansas Scholarship Lottery says since 2009, it has raised more than $1.3 billion in proceeds for scholarships. More than 720,000 college scholarships have been awarded to Arkansans. The lottery has awarded more than $4.7 billion in prizes to players, more than $398 million in retailer commissions, and provided more than $172 million in state and federal tax revenue.