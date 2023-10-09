LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Billie Mooney may be finding herself the most popular woman in Waldo after the southwest Arkansas resident cashed in a winning ticket with state lottery officials.

Mooney found herself in money after recently claiming a $100,000 Powerball prize with Arkansas Scholarship Lottery officials in Little Rock.

Her Quick Pick from the E-Z Mart on West McKissack in Waldo matched four white balls plus the red Powerball, winning her $50,000, and the $1 Power Play upgrade doubled her prize.

A regular lottery player, Mooney said there was a buzz when she stopped back into the store after the drawing.

“I go in to get my morning drink, and the two cashiers are just excited, hopping up and down,” she said. “One lady has the winning numbers in her hand, and the other says, ‘Miss Billie, have you checked your numbers yet? Someone from our store has won!’”

Mooney said she was shocked after handing her ticket to the clerks to check and then hearing a special chime followed by a voice saying she was a winner. She said her first call with the news was to her daughter, adding that she hopes to use the money to provide some financial security for her family.

ASL officials said more winners are out there for recent drawings, including someone with a $50,000 ticket from Saturday’s Powerball drawing. No one claimed that jackpot, sending the prize soaring to an estimated $1.55 billion for the Monday night drawing. The last prize was won in July for a $1.08 billion jackpot.

“The jackpot ranks as the third-largest in the Powerball game and fourth-largest among U.S. lottery jackpots,” ASL executive director Eric Hagler explained. “This is also the first time in Powerball history that back-to-back jackpot cycles have generated billion-dollar grand prizes.”

In addition to prizes for players, the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery has also paid out big for students in the state, with more than $1.3 billion funding more than 720,000 college scholarships since 2009. To check the latest numbers or learn more about the games being offered, head to MyArkansasLottery.com.