LITTLE ROCK, Ark – The July 15 Mega Millions drawing has a jackpot of $480 million, which would be a lot of money by any measure.

A $1 bill is 2.61 by 6.14 inches and is .0043 inches thick. That means if you were to take the winnings as a stack of singles it would be 172,000 feet tall, or 62 TIMES higher than Mount Magazine, the highest spot in Arkansas.

Want the prize in bigger bills? If the winner took the payout in $20 bills and laid them end-to end, that roll of Andrew Jacksons would wrap almost twice around the world.

The big winner could always take the money in $100’s, though the $480 million would weigh 10,582 pounds, or about the weight of 11 grand pianos.

Now, for someone who would want to pinch every penny, the jackpot would give the 48 BILLION of them, which would be about 37% of all pennies in circulation as of 2020.

Pennies (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

That stack of coins would also weigh 264,554,714 pounds, making it five times heavier that the Statue of Liberty. The coins could fill 250 hot tubs.

These numbers are all fun, but the most important figures may be the number of students helped by state lottery earnings.

Figures released earlier this week show that the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery had a total gross revenue of $580 million for the fiscal year that wrapped up on June 30, 2022.

That total was more than $70 million more that officials’ projections and means that $99.7 million will be available for scholarships in the Natural State.

Officials said that since 2009, the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery has paid out more than $4 billion in prizes to players and raised more than $1.1 billion to fund more than 675,000 scholarships in the state.