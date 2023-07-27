LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – People dream of riches with the next Mega Millions jackpot reaching an estimated $910 million, and while folks may have thoughts on how they would spend it, it can be hard to understand just how physically big that much cash would be.

According to a calculator on the TaxAct website, winning the jackpot would cost up to $291,200,000 in taxes, leaving you with $618,800,000.

Putting $618,800,000 into pennies would weigh 341,055,120 pounds. In comparison, that works out to just over 243,000 moose of average weight.

Moose

But let’s talk folding money, that amount in $100 bills would weigh 13,642 pounds. This is only 642 pounds above the weight of a typical African male bush elephant.

Kimani, a huge bull elephant, can be seen with his collar containing a SIM card, Friday, Sept. 26, 2008 in the Ol Pejeta conservancy near Mt. Kenya. Save the Elephants has set up a project where they placed a mobile phone SIM card in an elephants collar, then set up a virtual “geofence” using a global positioning system that mirrored the conservatory’s boundaries. (AP Photo/Karel Prinsloo)

That would be 6,188,00 $100 bills or 600 miles of those same bills laid end-to-end. That line of bills could stretch from one end of the Grand Canyon to the other, and back again. For that matter, you could stretch that line of $100 bill back and forth across the English Channel nine times.

Or you could take it to Reynolds Razorback Stadium, where it would go back and forth across the 100-yard field of play 700 times with 38 yards left over.

Reynolds Razorback Stadium is shown during an NCAA college football game in Fayetteville, Ark., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2011. (AP Photo/Danny Johnston)

As a stack, your jackpot in $100 bills would be just over 2,200 feet tall, meaning it is twice the height of Petit Jean Mountain.

Little Rock’s Simmons Tower, the tallest building in the state, is 547 feet tall, so your pile of winnings would be four stacks, each the size of the Simmons Tower.

In this photo taken May 29, 2015, the Simmons Building, center left, and Regions building stand over downtown Little Rock, Ark. (AP Photo/Danny Johnston)

