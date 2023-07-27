LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – An Arkansas woman recently claimed a Mega Millions prize worth $20,000 from the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery.

Mona Reap from Warren purchased her winning ticket at Cash’s on Church St. for the July 21 drawing. Reap said that she purchased her ticket after watching the Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots growing and decided to try her luck.

“It was okay if I didn’t win anything because I was still helping fund college scholarships for Arkansas students,” Reap said.

After seeing a friend post on Facebook about the unknown winner of the $20,000 prize, Reap decided to check her tickets.

“Man, I wonder if that’s me,” Reap thought while reading the status. “I checked my tickets that night and was shocked when I came across the winning Mega Millions ticket. I kept thinking I was looking at it wrong!”

Reap said that she plans on using the money on her mortgage and home improvements.

There was no jackpot winner during Reap’s big drawing, so the Mega Millions jackpot is currently sitting at an estimated $910 million. If the jackpot surpasses $1 billion, it will be only the fifth time the prize has ever grown that large, thought it would be the 4th year in a row for a 10-figure jackpot.

The Arkansas Scholarship Lottery has awarded over 720,000 scholarships and raised more than $1.2 billion in proceeds for scholarships since 2009.