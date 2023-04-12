LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A man visiting from out of state hit it big winning the latest big-money prize from the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery.

ASL officials said Kenneth Wegner of Wisconsin stopped by the White Oak Station on Parkwood Drive in Eureka Springs and grabbed a Powerball quick pick ticket, adding the Power Play option.

The retiree said he plays the lottery daily, so he made sure to stop by to get tickets on his way to the hardware store.

Wegner’s quick picks turned into quick cash when one of the tickets matched four white balls and the Powerball from the April 10 drawing, and because of his Power Play choice his prize doubled to $100,000.

He claimed his prize in Little Rock Wednesday and told ASL officials that he plans to pay bills with his winnings.

The Powerball prize is still growing, and ASL officials said Wednesday’s jackpot has an estimated value of $202 million. The ASL LOTTO jackpot is still looking for its first-ever winner for the now $2.15 million prize, and Friday’s upcoming Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $476 million.

ASL say the real winners are Arkansas students, though. The lottery has given out more than $1.2 billion through more than 675,000 scholarships since 2009, all while bring in more than $164 million in state and federal tax revenue.

