LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Wood chips will fly in Simmons Bank Arena in central Arkansas this weekend.

Friday and Saturday, July 22 and 23, the Stihl Timbersports U.S. Championships will take place in the arena. Athletes, both men and women, will compete for a spot on the U.S. team in various events, centered on cutting through logs either by hand or with a power saw.

Axes, of course, will be used, as will hand saws and chainsaws as required cuts are made, victory to the fastest in both team and individual events. Lumberjacks are competing for a spot on the U.S. Team, which will compete for the world title in Gothenburg, Sweden, in October.

Chainsaw competitor

Schedule:

Friday, July 22

12 – 2 p.m. Rookie U.S. Championship

3 – 5:30 p.m. Men’s U.S. Championship – Semi-Finals (Pool A)

6 – 8:30 p.m. Men’s U.S. Championship – Semi-Finals (Pool B)

Saturday, July 23

3 – 5 p.m. Women’s U.S. Championship

6 – 9 p.m. Men’s U.S. Championship – Finals

Axe competitor

Tickets are $10 per day at the box office and Ticketmaster.