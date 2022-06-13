NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – R&B singer Maxwell is bringing “The Night Tour” to the Simmons Bank Arena this fall.

Arena officials announced that the “Fortunate” singer will be joined by Musiq Soulchild Friday, October 21 at 8 p.m.

If you are looking for a nightly concert in September, Rock and Roll Hall of Famers, Earth, Wind & Fire will be in the metro. In November, soul icons Patti Labelle and Gladys Knight will bring their “Friendsgiving” event to the arena.

Tickets are scheduled to go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. with prices ranging from $39.50 to $175.50.

For more information on the tour dates and tickets, visit SimmonsBankArena.com.