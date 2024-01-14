LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Miss Arkansas Cori Keller made it into the Top 11 in the Miss America pageant Sunday night.

Keller, a graduate of Arkansas State, is currently competing in the finals of of Miss America after winning Miss Arkansas in June.

After being crowned, Keller said her focus was to feed the future and fight for food access across the Natural State.

During her performance in the talent competition, Keller tap danced to Dolly Parton’s “9 to 5.”

