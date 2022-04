LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Dateline and The Blacklist viewers may have experienced an interruption as severe weather rolled through Arkansas last week.

On Friday night, the Arkansas Storm Team covered up part of the Dateline and Blacklist episodes to inform viewers as tornado warnings rang throughout the state.

The latest Dateline episode “The Real Thing About Pam” will re-air Tuesday from 2 a.m. to 4 a.m. on NBC.

Those wanting to rewatch the latest Blacklist episode can do so on NBC.com.