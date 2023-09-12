NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Monster Jam will be rolling into the metro next spring.

Simmons Bank Arena officials announced Tuesday that Monster Jam will be coming to the arena March 9-10.

The show times are set for Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m.

The action-packed show will follow another exciting event coming this October, the Hot Wheels Monster Truck Live Glow Party.

Tickets for the performance are $22, $42 or $62, plus service charges. Additional tickets for the pit party from 4:30-6 p.m. March 9 and 12:30-2 p.m. March 10 are $20.

Tickets go on sale September 19 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at the arena box office or through Ticketmaster.com. There is a pre-sale starting Thursday running through Sept. 18. Just use the code BG2AR4. Tickets are limited to a maximum of eight. For groups of nine or more, contact the arena.