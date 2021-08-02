Monster Jam roars back to Simmons Bank Arena this September

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Monster Jam is set to roar back into Arkansas at Simmons Bank Arena September 11 and 12.

The event full of motorsport stunts will be the arena’s first 100 percent full capacity since the beginning of the pandemic, according to a release from the venue.

Face coverings are strongly encouraged and may be required per Simmons Bank Arena policies.

Tickets go sale next week on Tuesday, August 10. For a full list of ticket prices and more details about the event, visit SimmonsBankArena.com.

This event is one of many family-friendly events returning to the arena after several cancellations due to the pandemic. The venue welcomed Harlem Globetrotters over the weekend. Blippi the Musical will be held at the arena Tuesday and WWE Friday Night SmackDown will be on August 27.

Concerts are resuming at the arena with Lil Baby, Foreigner, Banda MS and Toby Mac planned for the remainder of the year.